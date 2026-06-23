Man accused of assaulting child at Wilkinsburg park

A man is now facing charges after police say he assaulted a juvenile at a Wilkinsburg park on Sunday evening.

Police say 30-year-old Darnell Diggs is facing charges of strangulation, indecent exposure, and simple assault after a juvenile told his mother he choked him and dragged him into a nearby alley on Boyd Way.

Through surveillance video at the intersection of Wood and Holmes streets, police were able to identify Diggs coming into contact with the juvenile. They say he was seen on video riding a bike while wearing a skirt and roaming the park before the two interacted.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told police Diggs began choking him before dragging him into the nearby alley. From the court documents, police were able to confirm interaction through surveillance before the two disappeared off-screen.

Neighbors in the community say the incident is deeply disturbing, as kids are always walking to the bus stop, passing, and playing in the park.

"I would've been keeping a close eye because it's sad to say this isn't the first incident. If you check Megan's Law, Wilkinsburg lights up," said parent and neighbor of the park, Morisha Bey. "I'm so glad I didn't have my kids outside."

The complaint states Diggs exposed himself to the juvenile in the alleyway and attempted to sexually assault him.

The boy escaped the alleyway and ran to tell his mother what had happened and to notify the police.