Malkin scores twice in return from suspension, Penguins beat Red Wings 7-2

DETROIT (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday.

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.

Detroit dropped its third straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings, and Thomas Greiss made 23 saves.

Detroit trailed 2-0 after Crosby scored his 30th goal of the season with 4:42 left in the first. But Vrana responded with a power-play goal, and Rasmussen tied it with his 13th just 17 seconds into the second.

That's when Pittsburgh took over.

Rakell, who was acquired in a February trade with Anaheim, put the Penguins ahead to stay with his 20th goal 7:44 into the second. Rakell has four goals and nine assists in 16 games with his new team.

Letang then made it 4-2 at 11:37, and Malkin added a power-play goal with 3:37 left in the second.

The Penguins kept up their play in the third. Danton Heinen scored his 18th goal at 5:38, and Malkin closed it out with his 19th in the final minute.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

Red Wings: At New Jersey on Sunday.

