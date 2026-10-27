How to make money selling your clothes through consignment

With money tight, many people are looking for ways to save or boost their bank accounts. One option? Clean out your closet and sell unwanted items through consignment.

The key is going into this with reasonable expectations. The biggest question is: how do you know if something might sell?

"If something is loved by you, chances are it's going to be loved by somebody else," said Janise Razum, owner of ReVibed Consignment Boutique in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

She said value is multifaceted.

"Whether it's a number value, a love value, your vibe value, it's a value," Razum said.

What motivates thrifters

Razum said they see it all come through the door. "You know, I can get in a $35,000 Chanel bag today, and I can get in a $5 pair of earrings."

Items come into the shop for a host of reasons, whether the owner is changing their style, the GLP-1 worked or it's just something they aren't going to use or wear anymore.

People who want your stuff are in abundance.

"They're thrifters. They're on a budget, or they're smart and like to come in and buy a high-end bag. For example, we have many Gucci bags. Our price is usually around $600. Where are you going to get a Gucci bag in almost mint condition for $600?" asked Razum.

Most things in her store are under $100; in many cases, well under $100. Razum knows her business.

"We take things in very good condition. No holes, freshly laundered, clean, that can give somebody else joy down the road," Razum said.

Have reasonable expectations

She says she knows what will sell and for how much, so she'll be honest, which often conflicts with emotional attachments.

"They have a hard time accepting that it can't sell or won't sell in the store. So it can be kind of touchy," Razum said.

If it goes on the floor, anything selling under $100 gets you 40%, while the store gets 60%. If it's over $100, it's a 50/50 split.

"After 60 days, anything that's valued at $100 or less gets donated to Dress for Success. We donate to Repurposed. We do the homeless; whatever charity is really in need is what we do," said Razum.

If the value is over $100, she'll discuss with the seller whether they want to adjust the price or want it back.

ReVibed does not accept men's clothing. As Razum explained, men can and often will wear their clothes until they are threadbare and hardly in good enough condition to resell.