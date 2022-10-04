M-29 outfall on Monongahela River undergoes improvement project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The M-29 outfall on the Monongahela River recently got a facelift.

The M-29 combined sewer outfall structure on the river looks "understated," according to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials. But don't let its size fool you. They say its job is huge.

It protects our public health and the communities it serves from flooding and backups while improving the quality of our rivers. This new structure, which replaces the 130-year-old one, has a 4,000-pound flap gate that will help reduce the frequency of that river water backflow.

In a typical year, that flap gate will stop about 60 million gallons of water from going into the interceptors. The outfall collects stormwater and sewage from the Four Mile Run watershed which encompasses Schenley Park and several neighborhoods, including Greenfield, Hazelwood, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Four Mile Run.

The project cost close to $5 million and is considered essential. The investment project was partially funded by Allegheny County Sanitary Authority.