Lyme disease cases rise for second straight year across western Pennsylvania

The number of Lyme disease cases is climbing this year for the second year in a row.

Western Pennsylvania remains one of the most heavily impacted regions across the country for tick-borne illnesses.

"Lyme disease is just one of several we're seeing a rise in, and that's mirroring the trends we're seeing at the state and national level," according to Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medical director of infection protection and hospital epidemiology.

Allegheny and Westmoreland counties are leading the way with confirmed Lyme disease cases.

So far this year, and reflecting Monday's state numbers, Allegheny County has 915 cases, 560 in Westmoreland, and 303 in Washington.

"We see most of the activity increasing in the summertime for the larvae and nymph, and that's when we have the most interactions, when people are picking them up the most from being outdoors," said Dr. Chad Gore, entomologist and market technical director with Ehrlich Pest Control.

It's peak tick season, but the numbers reflect an increasing trend that ticks are more prominent.

"Part of that relates to climate change and shortening winter months, increasing duration of warm winter months," Dr. Snyder added.

"We have a large population of deer, which is one of the hosts for the black-legged tick. Part of that is why we're leading the way," Dr. Gore said.

Deer aren't the only culprits, but mice, too.

As summer continues, cases will continue to rise, and that's why paying attention to symptoms is your best bet. The bullseye rash will let you know a tick has bitten you, but there are other signs.

"One of the symptoms of Lyme disease is that it can affect different organ systems. It can affect our joints, so aching and swelling of joints can be one symptom. It can cause a fever and irritation to the liver," Dr. Snyder added.

Doctors say catching a tick early is key.

"One dose of the antibiotic doxycycline can prevent Lyme disease in the vast majority of cases," Dr. Snyder said.

There are things you can do at home to prevent tick-borne illnesses.

"Keep the grass mowed short or short enough to create that kind of short, dry microenvironment that is inhospitable to ticks," Dr. Gore said.

Tucking pants into socks, wearing long or light-colored clothing to identify ticks, using tick-repelling products, tick checks, and using tweezers to remove one if found are also recommended.