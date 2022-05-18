Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to resume duties after getting pacemaker

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - John Fetterman told the General Assembly he's able to resume the duties of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor after he underwent a procedure to get a pacemaker, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

Fetterman underwent a nearly 3-hour procedure to get a pacemaker with a defibrillator Tuesday after he had a stroke. Later that day, he won the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman temporarily assumed the duties of acting lieutenant governor in Fetterman's absence under state law. Corman will have the powers until May 23, when Fetterman can return after he submitted a written declaration to the General Assembly.

Fetterman's campaign said he went to the hospital on Friday after he wasn't feeling well.

He said the stroke was caused by a clot from his heart being in A-fib rhythm for too long. His wife Gisele spotted the symptoms and got him to the hospital and doctors removed the clot and reversed the stroke, his campaign said.

He said his procedure was successful and he's "on track for a full recovery."