Kids in Springdale will play baseball this fall thanks to all-star effort from parents and coaches

The Lower Valley Little League in Springdale had to alter its Pony League team's plans for the upcoming fall season, finding a new field to play in Agan Park, about three miles from Williams Street Park, where they played previously.

Those plans originally changed without their knowledge, when a parent discovered the field on Williams Street was significantly different this past spring.

"They took down the backstop, and they took some of our equipment that we had stored up there away without letting us know, basically," said David Acres, the organization's vice president and a coach for multiple teams. "It was kind of shocking to us just to see that they, basically, they took that field away without letting us know about it."

The league was under the impression Springdale Township expected to receive a grant to update the field. But township commissioners had come up with a new plan: replace the baseball field with pickleball courts.

That forced officials to start looking for another venue, even looking in nearby towns for a place to play before finding a home atop a long, winding, rough road off Riddle Run Road. It was a space that was big enough and could accommodate their needs.

But it needed some work to be game-ready, and that's when the coaching staff and a group of parents pitched in to help.

"It just needed some TLC," Acres said. "The coaches and the parents, just putting their own time and volunteering so much time and effort into making these spaces playable for the kids."

The team played at Agan Park this past weekend, and the other parents and players noticed the results.

"Getting down there hours early to get the fields ready, to run the concession stands, to just take care of everything and keep that space playable, there's a lot of effort that goes into it," said Acres.

Earlier this month, township commissioners discussed the possibility of keeping the baseball field at Williams Street Park, along with the proposed new pickleball courts.

"We need more spaces for the kids to be able to do what they enjoy: playing baseball and softball," said Acres.

KDKA reached out to township commissioners for comment, but we have yet to hear back.