Judge makes it easier for Allegheny County homeowners to challenge property assessments

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A judge is making it easier for homeowners in Allegheny County to challenge their property assessments.

If you think you're paying too much in property taxes, now is your chance to argue for a lower tax bill. Under a ruling issued last week, property owners can argue for a cut in the taxable value of their homes using data particular to their neighborhood, not the formula used for the county as a whole.

"There are certain neighborhoods and areas where the ratios are higher and lower," said Mike Suley, Board of Property Assessments and Appeals Review member. "So, you can argue a lower ratio."

In such cases, using a neighborhood ratio, known as the common law method, can potentially save homeowners thousands of dollars.

"There going to have to show that the common law ratio is lower than the 52.7%," Suley said. "And if it is, we instantly lower the assessment. And that will lower your taxes now, not when there is a reassessment."

For example, a house with a $400,000 market value would be taxed roughly $212,000 using the current common level ratio. If the property's neighborhood ratio was found to be 30%, the house would be taxed at $120,000.

Suley suggests first starting with having your house appraised and hiring an attorney to do the research.

"You can go up and down any street in Allegheny County and there's three homes," Suley said. "You're paying $3,000, you're paying $6,000 and I'm paying $9,000. Same home in Brookline. There's no rhyme or reason right now because the county refuses to update the values."

The deadline to file an appeal is Oct. 1 for the 2025 tax year. It doesnt cost anything to file the appeal. If you realize it may not benefit you, Suley says you can always cancel the appeal.