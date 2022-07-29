3 children and 1 adult killed, 6 others injured in York County tractor crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Three children and an adult were killed and six others were injured when a farm tractor rolled over in York County.

State police said the crash happened on Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township around 11 a.m. Friday.

Four people are dead. Police said three victims were children but didn't release the age of anyone involved.

Picture courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police. pic.twitter.com/RmOTvWRobE — Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) July 29, 2022

According to CBS affiliate WHP, a farmer was pulling 10 kids in a trailer when it overturned and went off the road. Five helicopters were sent to the crash.

The road is closed while police investigate.