Lower Burrell man convicted in luring, sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Lower Burrell man was convicted of luring a 10-year-old girl to his home and sexually assaulting her, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Edgar Williams, 42, was on trial for two consolidated cases involving charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact and corruption of a minor and gun violations.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said he was charged with luring the girl into his home and assaulting her in 2020 and was charged again a year later after a search of his home turned up four guns, which he's not allowed to have as a convicted felon.

A jury found Williams guilty on Thursday after deliberating for about three hours.

In a statement, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli thanked police and prosecutors for "bringing justice to this young, courageous victim."