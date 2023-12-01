LA officials believe serial killer targeting homeless; 3 dead in 3 days

LA city officials believe killer is "preying on the homeless" LA city officials believe killer is "preying on the homeless" 02:50

Los Angeles city officials say a search is underway for what they believe is a killer "preying on the unhoused."

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Friday afternoon that a single person is believed to be responsible for the killings of three homeless men in separate shootings carried out this week in different parts of the city of Los Angeles.

All shootings occurred in open areas and police believe the victims were shot and killed while they slept during the early morning hours.

Officials have released photos of suspect and vehicle they believe is involved in the killings

The first murder occurred on Sunday, Nov. 26, around 3 a.m. in the southeast area of Los Angeles, in an alley in the rear of 836 West 110th Street. The victim was identified as Jose Vamos, a 37-year-old male.

The second occurred in Central Division on Monday, Nov. 27, around 4:55 a.m. on the 800 block of East Seventh Street along a rear wall. The victim was identified as Mark Digs, a 62-year-old male.

The third occurred at Hollenbeck division on Wednesday, Nov. 29, around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of South Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue. The victim was identified as a 52-year-old male.

A task force has been created under the Robbery-Homicide division which includes investigators from multiple specialties.

"We're bringing Homicide investigators from throughout the city," Moore said. "We're bringing additional investigators from specialized posts and we have placed our forensic science division on ready so that any forensic evidence that is gathered is also quickly processed and analyzed in an effort to identify the person we believe responsible for these three homicides."

Moore said that he had contacted officials from surrounding cities, looking for similar crimes with similarities.

"We have no unsolved homicides outside the city of Los Angeles," Moore said. "Yet our work continues in identifying whether there are any other shooting victims of persons who are experiencing homelessness, which are unsolved and may have any similarities to these homicides."

Mayor Karen Bass urged people living on the streets to seek shelter immediately.

"Our message to the unhoused community is clear — do not sleep alone tonight. Seek shelter, seek services, stay together, seek support and we need your help to get the word out," Bass said.

Two photos were released of the suspect as well as a car believed to be involved. If you have any information in any of these cases, you are urged to contact the tipline at (213) 486-6890.