Alleged follow-home robber arrested for killing LA County worker

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on Thursday accused of killing a 42-year-old Los Angeles County worker at his San Dimas home.

The alleged murder of Nicholas Simbolon happened earlier this week as he parked his Tesla inside his garage on Hawkbrook Drive Tuesday. Detectives believe that suspect Jarred Joseph Powell followed his victim home from a vehicle charging station in the 200 block of South Citrus Street in West Covina.

LA County Deputy Robert Luna said Simbolon's employment did not play a role in his death.

Detectives used security camera video to identify and track the suspect's car to Beverly Hills. After nearly two days, automatic license plate readers within the city flagged Powell's car, prompting a traffic stop. Officers discovered a gun allegedly tied to the killing inside his car Thursday morning.

"I believe they prevented another robbery at minimum, maybe another murder," Luna said.

Simbolon worked for the county for nearly a decade. Officials said he helped modernize the county's $47 billion budget software.

"His senseless death is a tragedy for our entire county family," said LA County CEO Fesia Davenport.

Deputies booked Powell for murder and robbery. Investigators expect to file the charges with the LA County District Attorney on Monday.