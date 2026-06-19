As the days get longer in Pittsburgh, more sunshine and pleasant weather is on the way

We are currently enjoying the longest days of the year. Today will see 15 hours and 4 minutes between sunrise and sunset. You can compare that to the middle of December when we get down to just 9 hours and 16 minutes of daylight between sunrise and sunset.

That's nearly six hours of additional sunshine that we get today! I hope you know what you are going to do with your days because you certainly can't waste these days, right?

For today, expect high temperatures to hit the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds coming in out of the west at around 15 mph at the breeziest times of the day. While there is a chance for rain today, it is very small.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - June 19, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

If you see rain today, it will be slightly harder than a sprinkle and will last around five minutes. It won't be much at all.

Saturday is looking just as nice as today. I will tick up your rain chance to scattered for the afternoon. Similar to today, if you see any rain, it won't last for long. You may even hear a rumble. Saturday highs will hit the mid-to-low 70s. It will remain a little breezy.

Conditions over the next three days KDKA Weather Center

Sunday may be the best day of the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees and the rain chance confined to the evening hours. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s.

Over the next week, our best chance for rain comes on Monday, with most of the rain falling during the morning hours. Our warmest days will come in the middle of next week, with temperatures returning to the 80s by next Thursday. We will be fairly close to 80 degrees a couple of times before that.