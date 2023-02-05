Local residents attend the Western Pa. Black Homeownership Forum

EAST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday was the Western Pa. Black Homeownership Forum in the East Hills.

Attendees got information on preparing for the homeownership journey, along with tools and techniques for sustainability. Over 400 people were registered.

Event organizers said the homeownership rate for Allegheny County is only around 33% for Black residents, compared to 70% for white residents.

"Some are first-time homebuyers, some are ready to buy their second home, some never even thought about it, but we're bringing them all together so we can start connecting so we can change the trajectory of black homeownership," Monique Winston, President of WMINS Consulting, said.

"As a demographic, we are lowest when it comes to the rate of homeownership of all demographics, even other minority groups."