Local patrons share concerns, heartache over Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The shock and sadness from the Colorado nightclub nightmare are also being felt here in Pittsburgh, especially at bars similar to Club Q.

This shooting in Colorado Springs has not officially been ruled a hate crime by investigators, but the men I spoke to this evening said the attack is rooted in hatred, and it's weighing heavy on their hearts.

The tragedy in Colorado Springs is being felt more than 1,400 miles away.

"I envisioned if something like that were to ever happen here," said Michael Devitt, bartender at P-Town, a local bar that caters to the LGBTQ+ community. "It's very heartbreaking when you think about people's lives that were taken from them for something as innocent as just going out to a nightclub with your friends," Devitt added.

Much like the nightclub in Colorado where five people were killed and more than two dozen were wounded, on social media, several other area LGBTQ bars were talking about the shooting.

Brewer's Bar has sent its prayers.

That's where Corey Dunbar came to get a drink with friends Sunday night.

"It's heart-wrenching. It's something you don't want to hear, especially in the community," Dunbar said.

Both Dunbar and Devitt said these bars and nightclubs should be a safe haven for the community, never a crime scene.

"It's gut-wrenching, I can't even find words to describe it," Devitt said.

Authorities continue to investigate whether hate is the motive in Colorado Springs.

Whatever the reason, Dunbar and Devitt said the hatred and senseless killings need to stop.

"You can throw hate out way all day long, but we're not going anywhere. And you're not going to succeed. I always firmly believe that love wins," said Devitt.

I also spoke to the owner of Brewer's.

She said they plan to beef up security to make sure their customers and all members of the LGBTQ community feel safe and protected.

Mayor Ed Gainey also issued a statement Sunday on the shooting.

He first recognized that Sunday marked Transgender Day of Remembrance, and said we should remember all the lives lost due to transphobia and discrimination.

After mentioning Sunday's shooting, Gainey went on to say, in part: "I hope everyone will join me and commit to doing the hard work, to create a more safe and equitable society, one where every person can freely share their true selves with the world."