URA approves loan for grocery store owner to open new location in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For several years with nowhere in walking distance for residents to grocery shop, the Hill District has been considered a food desert, but on Thursday, the URA board approved a $1.3 million loan to expand Salem's Market and Grill.

Expenses covered by the loan and funding package include leaseholder improvements, equipment, inventory, working capital and other operating costs. This will allow the small minority-owned business to transition into a full-scale grocery store in the old Shop 'n Save building on Centre Avenue and help meet the critical needs of residents on the Hill for better access to fresh and healthy foods.

The project is also expected to generate more than 62 full-time well-paying jobs and some part-time jobs as well.

Salem's, which is currently located in the Strip District, was selected for the loan based on community scorecards.

The opening date of the new location has been pushed back to next year because of supply chain issues, pushing the project back 15 to 20 weeks. Salem's says it will continue to engage with the community for the time being.