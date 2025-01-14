Over 50 Westmoreland County communities given portion of $19 million for civic projects

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Big wins at Live! Casino Pittsburgh means big wins in local communities throughout Westmoreland County.

On Tuesday morning, there was a celebration for a $19.3 million jackpot. The winners were the 53 local municipalities throughout Westmoreland County that saw a portion of that money go into their communities.

This disbursement of funds is thanks to financial grants from the Commonwealth's Local Share Account, which takes casino earnings from throughout the state and awards a portion of those earnings to communities to use for civic projects.

State Sen. Kim Ward, who represents District 39 where Live! Casino Pittsburgh is located, says Westmoreland communities are reaping the rewards of having the casino here.

"We get grants for all these people sitting here today," said Ward. "The municipalities are getting grants to help sewage, water, pipes, a truck, whatever they need in the community. It's very good."

Last July, KDKA-TV reported that the municipality of New Stanton was being awarded over $200,000 from the state's LSA to build a new splash pad at one of their local parks. The splash pad was just one of dozens of projects paid for in Westmoreland using LSA grants.

In 2024, Hempfield Township received over $2 million from the LSA. Township Supervisor Douglas Weimer says they are using it to buy two new fire engines and flood prevention equipment.

"What this does is it helps the Board of Supervisors to budget more efficiently and to be able to spread that money around from the tax dollars that we do get indirectly," said Weimer. "This helps to bolster our emergency services and help us do more."

While casino money can do a lot of good in local communities, gambling can be addictive and Live! Casino wants to remind everyone to play responsibly.

If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-426-2537.