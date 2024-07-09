Kids and parents love beating the heat at a new Westmoreland County splash pad

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- What's the best way to beat the heat in New Stanton? How about jumping into their new splash pad.

A little over a week ago at New Stanton Park, a new splash pad opened to the public, and parents and kids alike seem to be loving this new way to cool off.

This project cost just over $207,000 and was paid for entirely through Pennsylvania's Local Share Account, which is an account comprised of state gaming revenues that are distributed throughout the commonwealth for civic projects such as these.

Jeff Kerr, New Stanton's council president, says that this new splash pad has been in the works for almost year and that they are very proud to bring something like this to their community.

"Right now, it's hot, it's wet with lots of water, and everyone is coming to it to enjoy it," said Kerr.

While this park has several fun water features, Samantha Hankins from North Huntingdon says that the fact that this aquatic play area is fenced in makes all the difference to her and her nephew Watson, who has autism.

"He loves the water," said Hankins. "He loves playing in the water. But the other splash pads, he just runs for the parking lot. You redirect, but it means a lot to finally have one that is fenced in."

The splash pad is pretty much open from dawn to dusk. With the park and the admission, you can't beat the price: it's free.

New Stanton Park is located at 715 Thermo Village Road New Stanton, PA 15672. For more information on the park, click here.