Program provides nutrition information and resources to Pittsburgh-area school districts

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Food Helpers, the home of the Greater Washington County Food Bank, is getting ready for its major fundraising event, The Taste Tour of Washington County, which will benefit programs for elementary school students.

One of the programs is the Little Moochi Program, which provides nutrition information and resources to Pittsburgh-area school districts. One component is an app, designed by students at Carnegie Mellon University, that takes a gaming approach to healthy eating so kids develop lasting habits.

Volunteers visited the Charleroi Elementary Center, including Terry Vessels from Food Helpers.

"The Moochi program is a nutritional education-based program designed to assist and reinforce the school's curriculum for healthy eating choices for kids," Vessels said.

Another part of the program involves the distribution of free snacks to students. Last year, 64,000 snack bags were purchased with donations from corporations and the community. They are all packed up by volunteers from Food Helpers, and then distributed to 10 local school districts.

"This really does level the playing field for students. Education is the greatest equalizer. When you have food inside your stomach, it just helps them so much more," Superintendent Ed Zelich said.

Food insecurity is an issue in many Washington County communities and schools, but the program is available to any student, no matter what the family's income is.

"We don't ask anything else but just a number and we give to any and every kid that wants it," said Vessels.

The Taste Tour Event is in the World Tent at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows on Thursday, Oct. 24. You can purchase tickets online.