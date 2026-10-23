2 spas were fronts for prostitution in Pennsylvania, officials say

Two spas in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, were fronts for prostitution, and the woman who owns them has been charged, officials said.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a news release on Friday that Lijin Chen was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday. She faces numerous charges, including felony counts of corrupt organizations, promoting prostitution, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.

The 38-year-old woman has owned Calm Spa in Manheim and Cozy Spa in Mount Joy since 2023, both of which were alleged fronts for commercial sex operations.

An investigation found that Chen was advertising the spas online for commercial sex, and investigators conducted surveillance confirming commercial sex acts happened at both locations.

"Our surveillance of these locations revealed that these purported spas were used for commercial sex dates, often arranged online," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in the news release. "With the filing of serious criminal charges, these businesses will no longer be scourges to the community."

According to the state attorney general's office, investigators spoke with numerous people after they left the businesses, and they admitted to receiving sex acts for so-called "tips," which ranged from $100 to $200.

Chen transported women to Calm Spa and Cozy Spa in her vehicle and by using ride-share services.

The Lancaster County Prison's online records show Chen was behind bars as of Friday afternoon. Her bail was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing, the state attorney general's office said.