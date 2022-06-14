Ligonier Valley police seek identity of 3 people accused of breaking into stone quarry

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Ligonier Valley police are asking for help identifying three people accused of breaking into a stone quarry.

According to the Trib, investigators believe two men and a woman vandalized buildings at the Hanson Aggregates Latrobe Asphalt plant and stole a tool and charger sometime between Friday and Saturday.

The suspects broke windows and also kicked in a door, the Trib reported.

Police posted photos of the three, saying they were involved in an "incident" at the quarry of Route 30.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.