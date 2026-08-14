Light rain begins the weekend in Pittsburgh before a dry, and pleasant Saturday

There's a clear "best pool day" of the weekend, and that day is on Saturday.

Light passing showers are expected today, and it appears there will be plenty of rain around through the day on Sunday. The first round of rain on Sunday should arrive before the sun comes up. More rain is to come later in the day.

Starting with today, the highest chance for rain will come from 9 a.m. through around 2 p.m. Showers should be fairly light and patchy. The further south you are, the higher the chance for rain will be. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia have active flood warnings in place due to overnight rain.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - August 14, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

We shouldn't see any of that today. Our rain totals should be less than a fifth of an inch. With rain around through the afternoon and the day remaining cloudy, highs today may not hit the 80s. I do have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 79 degrees, and that may be too aggressive. It will really depend on the timing of the rain ending. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. I have your noon temperature in the upper 70s. Winds will be light, coming in from the northeast at around 5 mph.

Saturday is looking picture perfect with highs hitting the mid-80s and plenty of sun from start to finish. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 84 on Saturday with morning lows in the upper 60s. Humidity levels will be moderate.

Sunday is looking like the day to go to the movies. Rain totals will be near an inch for most.

Higher totals of more than 2 inches will certainly be possible. I have Sunday highs hitting the mid to low 80s. Morning temperatures will be near 70.

Rain from Sunday ends early on Monday, with Monday highs in the low 80s.

That's where we will stay for highs for a big portion of the work week, with low rain chances from Monday through Thursday.