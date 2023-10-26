Who are the victims of Maine mass shooting? A father and teenage son among the dead

"My heart is breaking"; Family grieves the loss of Lewiston shooting victims Aaron and Bill Young "My heart is breaking"; Family grieves the loss of Lewiston shooting victims Aaron and Bill Young 02:41

LEWISTON, Maine - As family and friends of the victims of the Maine mass shootings learn the fate of their loved ones, we are learning more about those killed. At least 18 people died and 13 more were injured in a pair of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday evening.

Police say Robert Card opened fire inside both a bowling alley and a nearby bar; the manhunt for Card continues.

According to Maine State Police, 7 people died at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley - six males and one female. Eight more people died at the nearby Schemengees Bar and Grille, all of them male. Three additional victims died at area hospitals. Here are the names of the victims that WBZ and CBS have confirmed:

Bill Young was bowling with his son when both were killed in Lewiston, Maine. Family photo

Bill Young, 44

Bill Young was bowling with his teenage son at Sparetime on Wednesday when they were both killed. Family members confirmed his death to WBZ-TV. Bill was a married father of three who "was always trying to make people laugh and always enjoyed life to the fullest," according to his brother.

Aaron Young was bowling with his father when both were killed in the Lewiston, Maine shootings. Family photo

Aaron Young, 14

Aaron Young was sophomore in high school and was bowling with his father when both were killed. Family members confirmed his death to WBZ. Aaron "enjoyed doing anything his father was doing," according to his uncle, who described him as gentle and thoughtful.

Bob Violette, 76 and Lucille Violette, 73

Bob Violette was among those killed inside a Lewiston, Maine bowling alley. Family photo

Bob Violette was a longtime bowling instructor who friends tell us was teaching kids at Sparetime Recreation at the time of the shooting. Violette's daughter confirmed to WBZ-TV that he was among those killed Wednesday night. Violette was 76-years-old.

Co-worker Brandon Dubuc described Violette as "so kind and he was always super understanding. He was very patient with everybody." He said Bob Violette helped with the youth league for "as long as I can remember. There wasn't a kid that he wouldn't help... He was just always a warm presence."

Joseph Walker, 57

Joseph Walker was killed inside Schemengees bar. Family photo

Joseph Walker was a bar manager at Schemengees and was working when gunfire broke out Wednesday. A relative confirmed his death to CBS News. Walker is the son of Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker.

According to his father, Joseph Walker was killed as he went after the gunman with a butcher knife.

Michael Deslauriers II, 51

Michael Deslauriers was bowling with family and friends at Sparetime Recreation at the time of the shootings. Michael's father confirms he is one of the deceased.

According to Michael Deslauriers Sr., his son and a friend made sure their wives and several children were safe before charging at the shooter. He said both men were killed.

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Peyton Brewer-Ross was killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Bath Iron Works

Peyton Brewer-Ross has been identified as one of the victims of the Lewiston shootings. His employer, Bath Iron Works confirmed his death.

"Peyton was a valuable part of our team...He was hired just five years ago and was making a positive impact on our company. He will be sorely missed," Bath Iron Works said.

Joshua Seal, 36

Joshua Seal was an interpreter for the deaf. His death was confirmed by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf. Seal was at Schemengees bar taking part in a cornhole tournament for deaf athletes, his wife told WGME.

Billy Brackett, 48

Billy Bracket was also at the cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed. His death was confirmed by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.

Bryan MacFarlane was killed inside Schemengees Bar & Grille. Family photo

Bryan MacFarlane, 41

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, was participating in the cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed. His death was confirmed by his sister and by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.

MacFarlane's sister Keri told WBZ that he "loved riding motorcycles, camping in his trailer, snowmobiling, fishing, hanging out with Deaf friends, and especially loved his dog named M&M." She said MacFarlane worked as a truck driver.

Steve Vozzella, 45

Steve Vozzella was at the cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed. His death was confirmed by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.

Arthur Strout, 42



Arthur Strout was killed in a shooting at Schemengees in Lewiston, Maine CBS Boston

Arthur Strout, a father of five, was killed in the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille. His father tells WBZ that had been playing pool with his son at the bar Wednesday night, and left shortly before the shooting.

Ronald G Morin, 55

Maxx Hathaway, 35

Thomas Conrad, 34

Jason Walker, 51

Tricia Asselin, 53

Keith Macneir, 64