Lawsuit against Center Township, officer settled for $950K in death of man pushed trying to help shooting victim

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A lawsuit accusing a Center Township officer for the death of a man who was pushed trying to help a shooting victim in Monaca last year was settled for nearly $1 million, according to court paperwork.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kenneth Vinyard's estate against Center Township and officer John Hawk.

Attorney Joel Sansone alleged video shows Hawk, who wasn't on duty at the time, violently pushing Vinyard to the ground after he tried to help a shooting victim in the parking lot of a Walmart. His fiancé started CPR, but the 48-year-old died later at a hospital.

An attorney said 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard was pushed and killed by an off-duty police officer while trying to help a shooting victim at a Walmart in Monaca. (Photo: Provided)

Paperwork shows the court approved a $950,000 settlement in Vinyard's death on Thursday.

No charges have been filed in Vinyard's death. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General took over the case after the Beaver County district attorney recused himself due to a conflict of interest.