Victim files lawsuit in connection with April bar shooting outside Niki's Quick Six

One of the men who was shot in the parking lot of an Armstrong County bar earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the shooter, the bar, and its owner, among others.

In late April, when gunfire erupted outside of Niki's Quick Six bar in Parks Township, Jessica Hilliard was killed and three other people were hurt.

Hector Saballos Jr. is one of the people who were hurt in the shooting and according to the Tribune-Review, a lawsuit has filed against the bar, its owner and staff members, and David Dunmire, the alleged gunman from the shooting.

Police said at the time that Dunmire allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking several people.

One person was killed and three others were injured in late April when gunfire erupted outside of Niki's Quick Six bar in Parks Township, Armstrong County. KDKA-TV

According to the lawsuit, Saballos said he was shot while trying to stop the fight and claims the bar staff kept serving Dunmire even though he was visibly drunk before the shooting happened.

In the wake of the shooting, a man who lives across the street from where the shooting happened said he'd sensed trouble since the bar opened over the past five years.

"You have people drinking and things that get out of hand," Nelson Lubik said the day after the shooting. "Something's going to happen. I've said this all along, that sooner or later, there's going to be a shooting, and there was last night. It's a shame anybody has to lose their life over something that might be stupid or just plain stupidity itself."

"Defendants failed to immediately call 911, summon police, request emergency medical assistance, remove the dangerous individual or otherwise protect plaintiff and other patrons when the confrontation escalated," the lawsuit states, according to the Trib.