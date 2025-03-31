Man charged after dozens of vehicles caught drag racing in Pittsburgh parking lot

A man is facing charges after police said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his car after breaking up a large gathering of drag racers in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said officers were sent to the 200 block of 48th Street for reports of cars drag racing in a business parking lot on March 14. Once they got there, police said they found about 50 to 60 vehicles "engaged in various illegal activities," including street racing, reckless driving and trespassing.

When officers turned on their lights and sirens, police said everyone ran to their cars and left. Police said they pulled over one vehicle that had sped off towards a large grass field in an attempt to get away.

While speaking to the driver, 23-year-old William Bey, police said they learned he had an expired driver's license and registration. Before Bey's car was towed, police said they conducted an inventory search to make sure any valuables inside were documented.

After finding a large bag of marijuana under the driver's seat, police said they applied for a search warrant and found several other items, including a stolen firearm.

Bey was charged with receiving stolen property, persons not to possess, prohibited acts and vehicle violations.