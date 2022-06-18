Lawrence County man rescued after being trapped under ATV

Man rescued after being trapped under ATV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An hours-long search and rescue mission for a man in Lawrence County has ended.

Emergency crews were called out just before ten o'clock this morning after learning a man was trapped underneath an ATV in Mahoning Township.

Authorities said they spent five hours looking for him, hiking up difficult terrain, and battling extreme heat.

"This is 1,100 acres of old strip mines that 4-wheelers like the ride. They don't know how dangerous some of the trails are," Francis Exposito, the Mahoning Township Fire Chief, said.

"It's a very dangerous place. Three-to-six major incidents [occur] in this area a year," Exposito added.

Crews were able to rescue the man. He was flown to a trauma center in Youngstown.

No further details about the man's condition were shared.