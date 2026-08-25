Mold forces remote start at Laurel Highlands Middle School

Students at Laurel Highlands Middle School will spend the first two weeks learning remotely as crews continue addressing mold and moisture problems inside the building.

Just last week, work was underway inside this school to address mold and moisture concerns. At that point, the first day of school was still expected to happen. Now, that's changed, leaving some parents questioning what the district knew and when.

"If this was previously known, why did you wait so long?" asked parent Alex Amburn. "Because if this has been going on for how long, there were other kids that were in there exposed to all that. Hopefully all of them are OK."

For seventh grade student Cole Frazee, the mold discovery is raising questions about his own family. His sister attended the middle school last year, and he says she was sick throughout the school year, battling repeated fevers and colds. Now, he says, she's been out of this building all summer and healthy.

"She had a cough and stuff. She'd sometimes come home with a fever and just be sick and want to stay in bed, tired," Frazee said.

"Now how is she feeling since she hasn't been in that school?" KDKA's Shelley Bortz asked.

"Better," Frazee said. "She hasn't been sick at all this summer."

There's no evidence at this point connecting his sister's illnesses to conditions inside the school. But what his family couldn't explain then has them asking questions now.

The district says air quality testing came back within normal range, even as contractors found suspected fungal growth on furniture and pipe insulation in some areas of the building.

"We're trusting you with our kids, so if there's an issue, just let us know," said Amburn. "We know stuff happens. It's out of your control. But just keep us informed, say, 'Look, this is what happened and we need to take care of it.'"

For students, the first day of school will feel all too familiar, trading classrooms and face-to-face instruction for computer screens again.

"It's kind of like COVID again because we're going to be online," said Frazee. "You're learning new stuff and it'll be confusing to learn."

And the disruption doesn't end when classes are over. It's also forcing student-athletes to adjust, including the middle school football team, just as the season gets underway.

"We can't use the field down there or anything. We can't even get into the school, go into our locker room or anything, so we have to go to the high school," Frazee said.

The district is targeting Sept. 8 for students to return, but that date is not set in stone. They'll know by Sept. 2. Until then, students will meet live with teachers online three days a week and work independently the other two.