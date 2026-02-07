Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police investigating late-night stabbing on the North Side

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A man is expected to survive after a late-night stabbing in Pittsburgh's Allegheny West neighborhood. 

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of Western Avenue for a reported stabbing just before midnight. 

Once they arrived, they learned that a man who had been stabbed in the stomach had been taken to the hospital via a private vehicle and was last listed in stable condition. 

An early investigation has found that a fight occurred inside an establishment, and another man stabbed the victim before leaving the scene. 

Police do believe that the suspect and the victim do know one another. 

The name and description of the suspect have not been released, and Pittsburgh police are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue