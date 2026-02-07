Pittsburgh police investigating late-night stabbing on the North Side

A man is expected to survive after a late-night stabbing in Pittsburgh's Allegheny West neighborhood.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of Western Avenue for a reported stabbing just before midnight.

Once they arrived, they learned that a man who had been stabbed in the stomach had been taken to the hospital via a private vehicle and was last listed in stable condition.

An early investigation has found that a fight occurred inside an establishment, and another man stabbed the victim before leaving the scene.

Police do believe that the suspect and the victim do know one another.

The name and description of the suspect have not been released, and Pittsburgh police are investigating.