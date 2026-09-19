Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after late-night shooting just outside of the City of Pittsburgh

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A man is fighting for his life after a late-night shooting just outside of Pittsburgh. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 600 block of Amity Street in Homestead just before 10 p.m.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

An early investigation has suggested that after the shooting, a suspect ran toward The Waterfront on Amity Street, and a second suspect ran east on Sixth Street. 

Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating. 

They're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue