Man in critical condition after late-night shooting just outside of the City of Pittsburgh

A man is fighting for his life after a late-night shooting just outside of Pittsburgh.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 600 block of Amity Street in Homestead just before 10 p.m.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An early investigation has suggested that after the shooting, a suspect ran toward The Waterfront on Amity Street, and a second suspect ran east on Sixth Street.

Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.

They're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.