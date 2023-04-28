Long search for new Pittsburgh police chief may finally be over

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The long search for a new Pittsburgh police chief may finally be coming to an end.

The Gainey administration is still not commenting, but multiple sources told KDKA-TV the job has been offered to former Pittsburgh Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto, and pending the working out of contract details and council approval, he will become the next chief.

Scirotto was a career police officer in Pittsburgh, rising through the rank to become assistant chief. Along the way, he served as the Zone 3 commander on the South Side and earned the respect of Councilman Bruce Kraus, who says he would make an excellent chief.

"If Larry were to be submitted for council consideration, I would absolutely support him," he said.

Scirotto was one of three finalists selected by a nationwide search firm. The other finalists were former Pittsburgh Commander and now Frederick Maryland Police Chief Jason Lando and Ryan Lee, the former chief of Boise, Idaho, to whom the Gainey administration initially offered the job.

But sources say the offer was withdrawn after Pittsburgh City Council members expressed reservations about Lee and his dismissal in Boise after about a dozen officers filed complaints against him.

All three candidates received favorable recommendations from citizen and police union review boards. And after meeting with Scirotto in Pittsburgh this week, sources say the administration decided on him.

But his appointment may raise other concerns. After retiring from Pittsburgh, he was named chief of Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2021, but his tenure was brief. He was fired after being accused of reverse discrimination and promoting minority officers above white male officers.

Scirotto said he promoted officers on merit and just last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale for defamation and wrongful termination. It's unclear what impact that lawsuit will have on his ability to be chief of Pittsburgh.

In addition, Scirotto also works as an NCAA basketball referee and may have to quit that if selected as chief. Still, Kraus says his performance here would justify the appointment.

"The experience I have had with him over the years is all positive, and I would be happy to support him if he were indeed submitted," he said.

The announcement is still on track for early next week, but there are still contract details to be worked out and Scirotto must get council approval.