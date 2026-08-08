Larry Fitzgerald enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Arizona Cardinal and University of Pittsburgh legend Larry Fitzgerald has officially been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fitzgerald, 42, received professional football's highest honor as part of the class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Fitzgerald was elected in his first year of eligibility.

During his enshrinement speech, Fitzgerald reflected on the pivotal role the university played in his football journey.

"Then I got to go to the University of Pittsburgh, and the city of Pittsburgh gave me two of the best years of my entire life," Fitzgerald said. "It was a time filled with incredible accomplishments. I was excelling athletically, but I was also in the depths of my emotions, having lost both a parent and a teammate just two months apart. The love and support I was surrounded by at that time, from Coach Walt Harris and his staff, is something I'll never forget."

During his 17-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzgerald caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards, both ranking second in league history behind Jerry Rice. His 121 touchdown receptions rank sixth all-time.

He was selected to 11 Pro Bowls, earned three Associated Press First Team All-Pro honors and was named to both the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and NFL 100 All-Time Team. He caught at least 50 passes in each of his 17 seasons, tying Jerry Rice's NFL record, and led the league in receptions at ages 22 and 33.

Fitzgerald also earned a playoff-record 546 receiving yards and caught seven touchdowns during four games en route to an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII.

In just two seasons with the Panthers from 2002-03, Fitzgerald totaled 161 receptions for 2,677 yards and a Pitt-record 34 receiving touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games, establishing an NCAA record at the time.

During his 2003 season, Fitzgerald caught 92 receptions for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. He led the nation in receiving yards per game and touchdown catches, won the Biletnikoff Award and became the first sophomore to receive the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

He finished second in voting for the 2003 Heisman Trophy, the highest finish by a wide receiver since 1991.

For his collegiate efforts, Fitzgerald was also enshrined as a first-ballot inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

"Don't just pursue excellence for yourself; help others pursue it, too," Fitzgerald said during his enshrinement speech. "That's the part of this story that matters most. It's not the likes. It's not the follows. It's not the fame. It's the people you travel with and the values you uphold.

"And in the end, it's not just about excellence," Fitzgerald said. "It's about the people you help get there."