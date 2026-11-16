Large gas leak at Fayette County manufacturing company prompts evacuations

A large gas leak at a manufacturing company in Fayette County prompted evacuations and a Hazmat response Monday.

The South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Company said a large gas leak occurred along Paul Thomas Boulevard at Heartland Fabrication in Luzerne Township. It's unclear what time exactly the incident began.

The fire company said Monday morning that evacuations were underway in the area of the leak, including portions of Frick and Hood streets.

"The Fayette County Hazmat Team and Columbia Gas are on scene working to control the leak," the fire company said. "Fire crews will remain on scene conducting air monitoring and assisting with additional evacuations as deemed necessary."

The fire company said that the department's social hall on Water Street in Brownsville was being utilized as an emergency evacuation shelter.

"Please avoid the area and allow emergency crews to operate safely," the fire company said.

A spokesperson for Columbia Gas said that repairs to the damaged gas line and restoration of service to the company are expected to be completed by early Monday evening.

"The cause of the incident is under investigation," the spokesperson said.