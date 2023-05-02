Large fire breaks out inside East Pittsburgh apartment building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at an apartment building in East Pittsburgh.
Crews were called out to the building located along Center Street around 3:30 a.m.
Flames could be seen shooting from the third floor of the building.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that no injuries have been reported.
It's unclear if the building was occupied by any residents.
