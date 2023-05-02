Watch CBS News
Local News

Large fire breaks out inside East Pittsburgh apartment building

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at an apartment building in East Pittsburgh.

Crews were called out to the building located along Center Street around 3:30 a.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from the third floor of the building.

img-4732.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no injuries have been reported.

It's unclear if the building was occupied by any residents.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 4:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.