19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, officials said.

Lam V. Duong was killed in the crash at the intersection of Route 819 and St. Clair Avenue on Sunday, the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner said in a news release posted to Facebook. The 19-year-old man was from Greensburg, according to the report.

Authorities said Duong was riding a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 southbound on Route 819 around 8:45 a.m. when he failed to navigate a right-hand curve, leading to him driving off the road and crashing into a ditch and a boulder. He was thrown off his bike in the collision, the coroner said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 9:45 a.m. His cause of death was blunt force injuries due to a single motorcycle collision, the coroner said. The 19-year-old man was wearing a helmet. No other information was released on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.