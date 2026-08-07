"Life coach" with "spanking fetish" found guilty of child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania, officials say

A jury in Pennsylvania convicted a man who called himself a "life coach" of sexually assaulting a preteen girl, the state attorney general's office said in a news release.

Kyle Slaymaker was convicted of felony indecent assault, unlawful contact with a child, endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor indecent assault after a two-day trial, according to the state attorney general's office. The 39-year-old man, who presented himself online as a "life coach" who offered business advice, will be sentenced in November, the state attorney general's office said.

According to testimony, Slaymaker, on numerous occasions over "a period of years," spanked a child for sexual satisfaction. Multiple witnesses testified in court that Slaymaker had a "spanking fetish," according to the state attorney general's office.

At least two witnesses testified, according to the state attorney general's office, that they met the 39-year-old man from Lancaster County online and later learned of his spanking fetish. Police also found pornography on Slaymaker's phone depicting spanking, according to the state attorney general's office.

Slaymaker was a close acquaintance of the child when the crimes happened, authorities said. Slaymaker must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law, the state attorney general's office said.

"We commend the jurors for carefully considering the facts that showed this defendant fulfilled his twisted sexual desires at the expense of a child," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in the news release.