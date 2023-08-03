Kyle Dubas assumes role of Penguins general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas has also assumed the role of general manager, he announced on Thursday.

The Penguins fired general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke in April after the team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 16 years.

Dubas was named the new president of hockey operations in June and in a statement on Thursday, he said he feels like it's best "for continuity" to formally continue in that role as well as general manager.

"We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future off-seasons, to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department," Dubas said.

The Penguins also promoted Amanda Kessel and Trevor Daley to special assistant to the president of hockey operations and general manager, Andy Saucier to director of professional personnel and Erik Heasley to director of minor league and amateur scouting operations.