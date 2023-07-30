Penguins promote Amanda Kessel to new front office position

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Amanda Kessel to a new role in the front office titled special assistant to the president of hockey operations and general manager, according to the Tribune-Review.

Kessel had previously worked in an executive fellow role within the franchise, holding several administrative and hockey-related duties since being hired by the team in April 2022.

The duties of her new role were not immediately made available.

Kessel has helped the United States Women's National Team earn three Olympic medals, including gold in 2018.