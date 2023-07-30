Watch CBS News
Penguins

Penguins promote Amanda Kessel to new front office position

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Amanda Kessel to a new role in the front office titled special assistant to the president of hockey operations and general manager, according to the Tribune-Review.

Kessel had previously worked in an executive fellow role within the franchise, holding several administrative and hockey-related duties since being hired by the team in April 2022.

The duties of her new role were not immediately made available.

Kessel has helped the United States Women's National Team earn three Olympic medals, including gold in 2018.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.