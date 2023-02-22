Kraft Heinz teams with Ed Sheeran to launch new hot sauce
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kraft Heinz has cooked up something new with a popular musician.
After a successful partnership with ketchup, Ed Sheeran and Kraft Heinz have created a line of hot sauce called Tingly Ted's, which is named after Sheeran's childhood nickname, Ted. The sauce comes in two flavors — Tingly and Xtra Tingly.
He said he spent a year working on the flavors, adding they go well with all sorts of foods.
"As a lifelong ketchup and hot sauce obsessive, @teddysphotos had a dream to make the 'Ketchup Of Hot Sauces' - a not-so-hot, hot sauce to be dolloped onto everything. Burgers, Eggs, Burritos. You name it," Sheeran said in an Instagram post.
Kraft Heinz plans to have a worldwide launch within the year.
