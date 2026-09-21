Man caught on camera throwing 2 kittens out of vehicle behind McKeesport Housing Authority building

The McKeesport Housing Authority has two new visitors in its building this week after kittens were found abandoned behind one of its properties.

On Friday afternoon, two kittens were seen being thrown out of the back of a car behind the Steelview Manor Apartments on Pirl Street.

Diane Raible, the executive director, said she received a call Friday from an eyewitness.

"She said a gentleman had just pulled in and dumped two kittens," said Raible. "He had them in his trunk and threw them on the hillside."

Raible said she contacted police, and staff members went to the facility to find the kittens. They were found in a wooded area behind the building.

Raible said the kittens are both female and believed to be around 8 weeks old. They are currently being fostered, and multiple people in the community have offered help, as well as local animal shelters.

"As cute as can be," Raible said. "They appear to have been well taken care of."

After returning to her office, Raible said she started looking at surveillance video and found the man had initially parked on the side of the building, stayed there for a few minutes, and then drove around to the back. That's when the driver opened the trunk, took the kittens out, then threw them on the ground and drove off.

"I just don't understand why there wasn't a better choice made," she said. "It put these guys in a bad position to be either killed or starve to death out there."

Raible posted clips of the surveillance video on the housing authority's Facebook page. They have received a few tips and police are investigating, but they have yet to identify a suspect.

