Kittanning woman arrested for allegedly dropping baby on head
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) - A Kittanning woman was arrested for allegedly dropping a newborn baby on the head.
The child was hurt around noon Tuesday and was taken to Children's Hospital.
Police said Sarah Lugo was responsible, but she left the home after police arrived. Officers later found her barricaded in her house near North Jefferson Street.
She's facing a list of charges, including endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest.
