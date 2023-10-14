Watch CBS News
Keystone State Park named one of the best places in America to view fall foliage

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County home to best fall foliage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Prime conditions for leaf-peeping are right around the corner and that's according to the recent report from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. 

The leaves are changing colors at a steady pace. 

Here in southwestern Pennsylvania, we're quickly approaching peak colors. 

It's hard to believe, but some areas to the north have already passed their prime colors. 

But that shouldn't discourage you from doing some leaf-peeping this fall! 

As the leaves continue to change, western Pennsylvania is the perfect place to see all of the fall colors. 

The country's best place to see fall foliage is right in our backyard. 

USA Today called Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County the number one place to see the leaves in their Readers Choice Awards. 

The park was described as a "sprawling preserve that's perfect for discovering the abundant beauty of Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands." 

You can always check out the DCNR's Fall Foliage Report right here. 

First published on October 14, 2023 / 11:58 AM

