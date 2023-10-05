Fall Foliage Report: Cold front expected to kickstart big change in colors

Fall Foliage Report: Leaves starting to change, expected to near peak next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It may not have felt like fall this week with temperatures in the 80s, but the approaching cold front is expected to kickstart some vibrant autumn colors, according to the state's second fall foliage report of the season.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its report on Thursday, showing that the leaves are starting to change across the Pittsburgh area, while Somerset County and the higher elevations are approaching their best color.

Pennsylvania released its fall foliage report for the weekend of Oct. 5-11, 2023. (Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources/Twitter)

The recent warm spell slowed down the transition of color across the state, but there will be a strong progression of color when temperatures start to drop, the DCNR said. In Pittsburgh, rain is rolling in Thursday night, bringing a drop in temperatures with afternoon highs in the 50s.

For Pittsburghers looking to soak in some of autumn this weekend, visit the area's highest elevations. The state says red and sugar maples are near peak color throughout the Laurel Highlands, and splashes of red, orange and yellow are appearing throughout the lower elevations.

The DNC recommends a drive on Linn Run Road or Jones Mill Run Road in Forbes State Forest to get a view of beautiful forests lining the roadways. Route 281 from Somerset to Confluence also offers beautiful views of farms and forests.

Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County -- which is in the running to be named one of the nation's best destinations for fall foliage -- also has some great hikes, the DCNR said.

"Don't delay visiting a nearby forest, as fall color will be at its best beginning this weekend in the Laurel Highlands," the state's fall foliage report said.

And if you can't wait and don't mind driving a bit north, the state says Mercer, Venango, Clarion and Jefferson counties are approaching peak color.