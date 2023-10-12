Fall Foliage Report: Leaves quickly approaching peak color in Southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's finally feeling consistently like fall and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that is prompting prime conditions for leaf peeping this coming week.

According to their new fall foliage report released Thursday, the leaves are changing colors at a steady pace now.

Pennsylvania released its fall foliage report for the weekend of Oct. 12-18, 2023. (Source: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

Here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, we are quickly approaching peak colors.

And, while it's hard to believe, some areas in the northern part of the commonwealth are already past their prime colors.

Across the Laurel Highlands, red and sugar maples are at their peak and "showing bright splashes across the lower elevations of southwestern Pennsylvania."

"Any country road throughout the Laurel Highlands offers a chance to enjoy the beautiful hillsides," the DCNR said in their report.

For some of the best colors in the west-central and southwestern regions, the DCNR recommends Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County.

A drive along Route 381 from Ligonier to Farmington will also provide some beautiful color throughout the countryside of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, the DCNR said.

They also recommend Ohiopyle State Park for its beautiful vistas.

The DCNR said the colors will continue to change because we have more cold and seasonable temperatures on the way.

To read this week's full Fall Foliage Report for Pennsylvania, visit this link.

Contributor: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak