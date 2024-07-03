Key Lime Pie | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is in the kitchen with Boaz making a delicious Fourth of July favorite!

Key Lime Pie

Crust:

2 cups of graham cracker crumbs

½ cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Filling:

1 1/4 cups key lime juice

1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest

Two 14-ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk

2 large eggs at room temperature, lightly beaten

Garnish:

1 cup cold heavy cream

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Key lime slices, for garnish (optional)

Fresh Blueberries

To make the crush:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a bowl, stir together the cracker crumbs, granulated sugar, and butter. Press the mixture firmly onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake until browned, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool to room temperature.

To make the filling:

In a bowl, whisk together the lime juice, lime zest, condensed milk, and eggs until smooth. Pour the filling into the cooled crust and bake for about 20 minutes, until set around the edge and slightly jiggly in the center. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until very firm, at least 6 hours or overnight.

Making the whipped cream:

In a bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form, ~ about 2 minutes. Beat in the powdered sugar until stiff peaks form ~ about 1 minute. Place the whipped cream in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip and pipe the whipped cream around the edges of the pie. Garnish with the key lime slices and serve with a bowl of fresh blueberries.

Serves: 8