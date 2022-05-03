Kentucky Derby: A complete list of winners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Below is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner in the horse race's history, dating back to 1875.

2021: Medina Spirit

2020: Authentic

2019: Country House

2018: Justify*

2017: Always Dreaming

2016: Nyquist

2015: American Pharoah*

2014: California Chrome

2013: Orb

2012: I'll Have Another

2011: Animal Kingdom

2010: Super Saver

2009: Mine That Bird

2008: Big Brown

2007: Street Sense

2006: Barbaro

2005: Giacomo

2004: Smarty Jones

2003: Funny Cide

2002: War Emblem

2001: Monarchos

2000: Fusaichi Pegasus

1999: Charismatic

1998: Real Quiet

1997: Silver Charm

1996: Grindstone

1995: Thunder Gulch

1994: Go for Gin

1993: Sea Hero

1992: Lil E. Tee

1991: Strike the Gold

1990: Unbridled

1989: Sunday Silence

1988: Winning Colors

1987: Alysheba

1986: Ferdinand

1985: Spend a Buck

1984: Swale

1983: Sunny's Halo

1982: Gato Del Sol

1981: Pleasant Colony

1980: Genuine Risk

1979: Spectacular Bid

1978: Affirmed*

1977: Seattle Slew*

1976: Bold Forbes

1975: Foolish Pleasure

1974: Cannonade

1973: Secretariat*

1972: Riva Ridge

1971: Canonero II

1970: Dust Commander

1969: Majestic Prince

1968: Forward Pass

1967: Proud Clarion

1966: Kauai King

1965: Lucky Debonair

1964: Northern Dancer

1963: Chateaugay

1962: Decidedly

1961: Carry Back

1960: Venetian Way

1959: Tomy Lee

1958: Tim Tam

1957: Iron Liege

1956: Needles

1955: Swaps

1954: Determine

1953: Dark Star

1952: Hill Gail

1951: Count Turf

1950: Middleground

1949: Ponder

1948: Citation*

1947: Jet Pilot

1946: Assault*

1945: Hoop Jr.

1944: Pensive

1943: Count Fleet*

1942: Shut Out

1941: Whirlaway*

1940: Gallahadion

1939: Johnstown

1938: Lawrin

1937: War Admiral*

1936: Bold Venture

1935: Omaha*

1934: Cavalcade

1933: Brokers Tip

1932: Burgoo King

1931: Twenty Grand

1930: Gallant Fox*

1929: Clyde Van Dusen

1928: Reigh Count

1927: Whiskery

1926: Bubbling Over

1925: Flying Ebony

1924: Black Gold

1923: Zev

1922: Morvich

1921: Behave Yourself

1920: Paul Jones

1919: Sir Barton*

1918: Exterminator

1917: Omar Khayyam

1916: George Smith

1915: Regret

1914: Old Rosebud

1913: Donerail

1912: Worth

1911: Meridian

1910: Donau

1909: Wintergreen

1908: Stone Street

1907: Pink Star

1906: Sir Huon

1905: Agile

1904: Elwood

1903: Judge Himes

1902: Alan-a-Dale

1901: His Eminence

1900: Lieut. Gibson

1899: Manuel

1898: Plaudit

1897: Typhoon II

1896: Ben Brush

1895: Halma

1894: Chant

1893: Lookout

1892: Azra

1891: Kingman

1890: Riley

1889: Spokane

1888: Macbeth II

1887: Montrose

1886: Ben Ali

1885: Joe Cotton

1884: Buchanan

1883: Leonatus

1882: Apollo

1881: Hindoo

1880: Fonso

1879: Lord Murphy

1878: Day Star

1877: Baden-Baden

1876: Vagrant

1875: Aristides

*Indicates Triple Crown Winners