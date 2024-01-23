Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle looking to fill more than 3,000 positions for 2024 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle are now accepting applications to fill more than 3,000 positions for the upcoming season.

Multiple job fairs will be hosted in March and April to fill these positions.

"Our Team Members are the park's greatest asset," said Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. "We continue to take pride in providing a positive employment experience with flexibility and fun while also offering our employees hands-on training and a competitive wage."

"Job opportunities available for the 2024 season include Ride Operators, Food & Beverage Team Members, Lifeguards, Retail team members and more. No experience is required, and all applicants must be 14 years of age or older," according to a company press release.

Online applications are available now for Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle on their respective websites.

Kennywood and Sandcastle will host two job fairs on Saturday, March 9, and Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennywood. Idlewild and SoakZone will host three job fairs on Saturday, March 9, Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.