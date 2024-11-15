Kennywood's Holiday Lights kicks off tonight. Here's what to know.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood Park's Holiday Lights will kick off tonight. Here's what to know.

From classic theme park rides, meet and greets with Santa, a light show, and an immersive walk-through experience, the park has more to offer for its Holiday Light this year than ever before.

Holiday Lights is kicking off its 13th season and is expected to feature more than 3 million bulbs and will have Pennsylvania's tallest Christmas tree on display.

Kennywood Park's Hollywood Lights kicks off tonight for the season. Kennywood Park

Starting tonight, the park will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. through December 23. From December 26 through January 1, the park will be open daily.

Tickets start at $19.99 when you order ahead and the park is also offering Holiday Lights tickets with future season pass purchases. Regular tickets are $44.99 with a $5 discount for purchasing online.

"Our team is already hard at work getting the park ready for what is sure to be our most impressive lineup of Holiday Lights entertainment ever," said General Manager Rick Spicuzza. "This season our guests will be delighted by meet and greets with beloved characters like Rudolph and Bumble, our first-ever live show and more rides than we have ever offered before during the holidays."

Along with the park's signature food items like Potato Patch fries and double dip cones, there will be new menu items like hot toddies, peppermint milkshakes, and warm pretzels. The park will also be offering a Dinner with Santa buffet featuring turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and more.

Kennywood's Holiday Lights was recently nominated by USA Today as one of the best theme park holiday events throughout the country.