Here's how Kennywood fans can own a piece of park history

Here's how you can own a piece of Kennywood history

Here's how you can own a piece of Kennywood history

Here's how you can own a piece of Kennywood history

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Kennywood fans have the chance to get their hands on a piece of history from the beloved amusement park.



Until Thursday, park lovers can enter to win a piece of Kennywood history. The park is bringing back its Kennywood collector coaster blocks due to popular demand.

"We're going to give away pieces of our coaster wood, it's going to be signed by a Kennywood legend, Geno [Chamboredon], from 'Kennywood Memories,'" said Kennywood general manager Ricky Spicuzza.

The park is giving away six pieces of authentic Thunderbolt coaster wood. You can apply online, then the winners will be contacted by the park on Nov. 15.

(Photo: Kennywood)

Spicuzza says the maintenance team replaces the wood on its historic coasters every year, which is where the pieces for the blocks came from. He said some employees at Kennywood had the idea to turn them into collectibles. For many Yinzers, it's the chance to own a piece of nostalgia. Spicuzza said his first ride was on the Jack Rabbit.

"A lot of Pittsburghers, their first ride was on the Jack Rabbit or the Racer, so how great to have a piece right here for the holidays. You can have a piece of Kennywood history to give to somebody," Spicuzza said.

For those who don't win, the park will be selling pieces of the Jack Rabbit, Racer and Thunderbolt during the Holiday Lights event. The park's annual holiday celebration kicks off on Nov. 15, running through Jan. 1.