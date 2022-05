Kenny Pickett thanks Pitt with full-page ad in Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Pickett took out a major thank you to the University of Pittsburgh.

The new Steelers quarterback and former Pitt star took out a full-page ad in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to thank the university.

"I am proud to call myself a Pitt Man," the message said, in part.